Deutsche eMark Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.00 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $31,580.77 and approximately $3.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00316479 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00131978 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00050489 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00064968 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005109 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

