Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) received a €42.00 ($42.86) target price from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($51.94) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($55.87) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($52.04) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of DPW opened at €30.47 ($31.09) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($42.16). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.40.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

