Dexfin Hits 1-Day Volume of $53,714.00 (DXF)

Dexfin (DXF) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Dexfin coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Dexfin has a total market cap of $15.53 million and $53,714.00 worth of Dexfin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dexfin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dexfin Profile

Dexfin launched on December 8th, 2019. Dexfin’s total supply is 1,168,000,000 coins. Dexfin’s official message board is blog.dexfin.com. Dexfin’s official Twitter account is @dexfinexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dexfin is dexfin.com/en.

Buying and Selling Dexfin

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXFIN is a platform for users' digital assets. It allows participants to buy, store and manage their digital assets, maybe profit from staking, save on fees, take advantage of tokenization, and more.Dexfin (DXF) Token is a utility token that is based on the Ethereum – ERC20 specification. DXF was designed to be used as a payment token and gives its holder several benefits.”

