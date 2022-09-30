Diageo (LON:DGE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,757.74

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,757.74 ($45.41) and traded as high as GBX 3,937 ($47.57). Diageo shares last traded at GBX 3,853 ($46.56), with a volume of 5,684,321 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($50.27) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,550 ($54.98) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($45.67) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,430 ($41.45) to GBX 5,040 ($60.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,132 ($49.93).

The company has a market capitalization of £86.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,695.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,816.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,758.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 46.82 ($0.57) dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $29.36. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,825 ($46.22) per share, with a total value of £8,262 ($9,983.08). Insiders have purchased a total of 667 shares of company stock worth $2,480,913 over the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

