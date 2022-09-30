DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the August 31st total of 30,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Koch Thomas Von bought 207,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $276,605.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,855,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,249.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 620.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,895 shares during the period. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DMAC stock remained flat at $1.24 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,051. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

