DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the August 31st total of 30,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
In other news, major shareholder Koch Thomas Von bought 207,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $276,605.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,855,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,249.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
DMAC stock remained flat at $1.24 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,051. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.80.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.
