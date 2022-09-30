Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $120.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.49 and a 12-month high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

