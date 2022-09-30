Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,502 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 459.2% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 16,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,866. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $28.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80.
