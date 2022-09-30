Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $10,273.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00032996 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,819,250 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net.

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

