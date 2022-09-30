Dogecoin Price Hits $0.0602 on Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.20 billion and approximately $270.55 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0602 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00024078 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00276363 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001234 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00017201 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 136,289,346,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

