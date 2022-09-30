Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,793,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,471 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 979,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,980,000 after purchasing an additional 48,978 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,038,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,483,000 after purchasing an additional 174,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of D traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.32. 102,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,731,820. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.52 and its 200-day moving average is $81.83. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.