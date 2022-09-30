Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.66-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.34 billion-$3.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.

DCI opened at $49.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.38. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $63.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

