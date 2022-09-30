DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Short Interest Update

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the August 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 931,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

In other DoubleVerify news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 3,258,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $83,911,344.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,867,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,088,743. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 3,479,696 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $89,602,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 501,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,922,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 3,258,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $83,911,344.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,867,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,088,743. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,899,416 shares of company stock valued at $177,791,948. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 29,973 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth $3,238,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

DV traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,240. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.55 and a beta of 0.77. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.85 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

