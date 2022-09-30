Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Market Capitalization Tops $850,159.69

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $850,159.69 and approximately $17,042.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,290.67 or 1.00045544 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00059153 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00065632 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00082482 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

