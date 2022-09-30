Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.95

Shares of Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 340992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dufry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dufry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

