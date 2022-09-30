Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.49. 145,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,058. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.95 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $109.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,404 shares of company stock worth $811,817. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

