Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.57

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and traded as low as $1.75. Dyadic International shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 21,052 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Dawson James downgraded shares of Dyadic International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyadic International

Dyadic International ( NASDAQ:DYAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 506.23%. Analysts expect that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 46,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.