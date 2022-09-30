e-Money (NGM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.99 Million

e-Money (NGM) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 30th. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Money has a total market cap of $20.99 million and approximately $104,211.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004056 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010940 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
e-Money Profile
e-Money was first traded on March 25th, 2020. e-Money’s total supply is 120,919,902 coins and its circulating supply is 72,038,471 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. e-Money’s official website is e-money.com.
Buying and Selling e-Money
