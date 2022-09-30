Earth Search Sciences (OTCMKTS:ESSE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Earth Search Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESSE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Earth Search Sciences shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Earth Search Sciences Stock Performance

About Earth Search Sciences

(Get Rating)

Earth Search Sciences, Inc, through its subsidiary, General Synfuels International, Inc, focuses on the development of technology for the extraction of oil and gas from oil shale. The company is headquartered in Lakeside, Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Earth Search Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earth Search Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.