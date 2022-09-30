East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Raised to $75.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.14. The stock had a trading volume of 878,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,717. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 868.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

