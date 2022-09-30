Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.53.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:EMN traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.24 and a 200-day moving average of $98.05. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 41.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 567,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,625,000 after buying an additional 165,233 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 35.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,269,000 after acquiring an additional 123,394 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 320,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,966 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 224.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 210,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.