Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN CEV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,717. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $14.55.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.0429 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.
