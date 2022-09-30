Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN CEV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,717. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.0429 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 78.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

