Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,400 shares, a growth of 168.6% from the August 31st total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,914,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after buying an additional 314,764 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 133.7% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 85,281 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 28.2% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 315,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 69,428 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after buying an additional 38,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE ETG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.23. 2,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,014. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $22.85.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

