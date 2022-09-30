Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) rose 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $19.88. Approximately 3,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 279,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Ebix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Get Ebix alerts:

Ebix Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $601.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94.

Ebix Announces Dividend

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $250.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Ebix’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ebix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Ebix by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,450,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ebix by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,921,000 after buying an additional 132,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ebix by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,591,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ebix by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,424,000 after buying an additional 176,703 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ebix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.