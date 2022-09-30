eCash Hits Market Capitalization of $791.76 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, eCash has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market cap of $791.76 million and approximately $10.85 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,663.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.92 or 0.00625139 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00251273 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00047478 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000868 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005249 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008618 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,184,945,896,789 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
