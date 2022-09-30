Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SUSA. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 76.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $77.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.38. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $106.97.

