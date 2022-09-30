Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGSB stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.07 and a 12-month high of $54.66.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.089 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

