eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.00 million-$24.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.97 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.15 EPS.
eGain Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $7.42 on Friday. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut eGain from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On eGain
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eGain (EGAN)
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.