EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Short Interest Up 166.7% in September

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
EGF Theramed Health Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EVAHF remained flat at $0.41 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. EGF Theramed Health has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $1.23.
About EGF Theramed Health
