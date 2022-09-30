Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 94.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 12.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

