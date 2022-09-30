Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 306.1% in the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 107,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,763,000 after buying an additional 23,903 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $330.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $313.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $224.22 and a one year high of $341.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,899 shares of company stock worth $128,861,605 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and



Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

