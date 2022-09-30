Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$74.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group to C$74.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on EMA. Bank of America raised shares of Emera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$68.99 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emera from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$66.75.
Emera Stock Down 2.5 %
EMA stock opened at C$55.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.67. Emera has a one year low of C$55.89 and a one year high of C$65.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.54.
Emera Increases Dividend
Emera Company Profile
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
Featured Stories
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.