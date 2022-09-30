Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$74.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group to C$74.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EMA. Bank of America raised shares of Emera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$68.99 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emera from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$66.75.

Emera Stock Down 2.5 %

EMA stock opened at C$55.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.67. Emera has a one year low of C$55.89 and a one year high of C$65.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.54.

Emera Increases Dividend

Emera Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Emera’s payout ratio is presently 125.60%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

