Emmerson (LON:EML) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Emmerson (LON:EML – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Emmerson Stock Performance

EML stock opened at GBX 5.65 ($0.07) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.18 million and a P/E ratio of -18.93. Emmerson has a one year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 10.08 ($0.12). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rupert Joy bought 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £9,800 ($11,841.47).

Emmerson Company Profile

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

