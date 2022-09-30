Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $333.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $330.53 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

