Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $220.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.70. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

