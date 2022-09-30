Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,428,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Lazard by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,893 shares during the last quarter.

LAZ opened at $31.85 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Lazard had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

