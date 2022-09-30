Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $13.39 Million Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Universal Display comprises approximately 2.0% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Universal Display worth $13,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Universal Display by 713.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 5,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,194,266.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at $21,932,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $96.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.52 and a 200-day moving average of $124.13. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $188.57.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.30.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Stories

