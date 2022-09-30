Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $145.96 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

