Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXAS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Shares of EXAS opened at $33.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $104.50.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $521.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.75 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

