Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 77 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

VTI opened at $181.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $180.31 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.