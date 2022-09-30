Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 31,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,598,640 shares.The stock last traded at $13.97 and had previously closed at $14.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Enerplus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Enerplus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.31.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $628.02 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 81.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter valued at about $38,716,000. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in Enerplus by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $120,650,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter worth approximately $23,004,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Enerplus by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,443,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,379 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 74.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,801 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

