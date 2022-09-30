Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.16. Approximately 1,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 553,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Enhabit Trading Down 2.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $268.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Enhabit, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erin Hoeflinger purchased 6,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,128.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,979.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enhabit news, CEO Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,730.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin Hoeflinger purchased 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,128.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,979.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 46,942 shares of company stock worth $645,314 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHAB. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter valued at $3,262,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter valued at $379,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

