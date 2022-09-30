EpiK Protocol Price Hits $0.0068 (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $884,258.00 and $450,681.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol was first traded on August 31st, 2020. EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. The official website for EpiK Protocol is www.epik-protocol.io. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “EpiK Protocol envisions building a decentralized KG using blockchain technology to expand the horizons of today's AI technology, tapping on the decentralized storage technology which originated from Filecoin, uniquely designed Token Economy which ensures fair incentives, Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO ) to ensure trusted governance, and Decentralized Financial Technology (DeFi) for reliable financial capabilities. Thus, creating a trusted, multi-party collaboration platform where all trusted contributors are rewarded fairly.”

