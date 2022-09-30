EpiK Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $884,648.00 (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $884,648.00 and $450,681.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s genesis date was August 31st, 2020. EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. The official website for EpiK Protocol is www.epik-protocol.io. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “EpiK Protocol envisions building a decentralized KG using blockchain technology to expand the horizons of today's AI technology, tapping on the decentralized storage technology which originated from Filecoin, uniquely designed Token Economy which ensures fair incentives, Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO ) to ensure trusted governance, and Decentralized Financial Technology (DeFi) for reliable financial capabilities. Thus, creating a trusted, multi-party collaboration platform where all trusted contributors are rewarded fairly.”

