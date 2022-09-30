Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Trading Down 1.8%

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Rating) shares were down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 79.04 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 82 ($0.99). Approximately 183,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 817,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50 ($1.01).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of £148.18 million and a P/E ratio of -57.86.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account payments, card payments, and current accounts; Equals Pay, a customer-facing international payments product; Equals Exchange, an internal dealing platform; CardOneMoney, a payment account from individuals and businesses; and FairFX.

