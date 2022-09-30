Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Update

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the August 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBKDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($38.78) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Erste Group Bank from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Erste Group Bank Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of EBKDY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.83. 216,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,921. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.41. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $25.97.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

