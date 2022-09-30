Essentia (ESS) Price Tops $0.0003

Essentia (ESS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Essentia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Essentia has a market cap of $556,469.00 and approximately $21,493.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Essentia alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia’s genesis date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Essentia

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally.Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles.ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.