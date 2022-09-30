EventChain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,499.00 (EVC)

EventChain (EVC) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. EventChain has a market cap of $32,440.42 and $11,499.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 25.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EventChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

