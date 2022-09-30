Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EVBG. Raymond James cut their price objective on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.54.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $32.06 on Monday. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $164.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.25.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Everbridge will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 10.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Everbridge by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

