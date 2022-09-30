Evercore ISI Cuts Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Price Target to $29.00

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Four Corners Property Trust to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 109.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,828,000 after acquiring an additional 267,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,456,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,711,000 after acquiring an additional 312,407 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,712,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,296,000 after acquiring an additional 637,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,572,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,056,000 after acquiring an additional 161,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,564,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,331,000 after acquiring an additional 88,610 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

