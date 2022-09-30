Evercore ISI Trims Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Target Price to $99.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BXP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.94.

Boston Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.84. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also

